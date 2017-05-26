Episode 807 – Hope For Heroes

Spend any amount of time talking to farmers, and you’re sure to hear some inspiring stories: people working with their hands… people working with nature… people working for better communities. And while growing food is often something that’s passed down from generation to generation, some of the best stories come from men and women for whom farming is a second career.
And there’s a growing legion of farmers who are putting down roots and feeding this country… after defending it in uniform.
If you are a veteran or know someone who is, you know deployment to hostile territory can be challenging and frightening at the very least. The physical and psychological details of such duty for those veterans coming home can be equally if not more traumatic.
For many, one of the biggest challenges upon return to the states is that you’re not the same person. From physical limitations to emotional scars, re-entering the workforce and life as it used to be, is not the same. And it’s those changes that often make it difficult for those seeking employment, to find meaningful work and a purpose in life.
Fortunately, there are many organizations that have formed in recent years to address these challenges. Many exist specifically to help returning veterans find that purpose and renewed sense of self-worth, and validation.
One such organization is the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC). In this episode, we feature them and its founder, Michael O’Gorman in a firsthand account of how and why it was formed. From the early days and endless miles, with Michael driving to see how the FVC could assist a returning veteran to
enter a career in agriculture or farming, to where they are today, and the literally thousands of veterans they’ve helped to find new life in a meaningful career in farming.
We also feature the touching and impactful stories of three beneficiaries of FVC’s efforts. Their stories are just the tip of the iceberg of so many more like them.
On a personal note, our entire team here at Growing a Greener World was deeply touched by the work of the FVC, its founder and staff, and especially those veterans we had the honor and pleasure of working with as we produced this episode. Our lives were touched in an indelible way. We are grateful to everyone involved in allowing us to tell their stories.
And special thanks to all our veterans, past, present, and future. Words cannot adequately express our gratitude for your service. We are especially thankful to those of you who are finding new opportunities to feed our country, after serving it in uniform indeed.
Helpful links related to this episode:
Kubota Tractor – Geared to Give program
Veterans Farm (blueberry farm mentioned in this episode)
Our episode 318 on Veteran Farmers (featuring Adam Burke mentioned in this episode 807)
Comments
Eric says
I am a veteran. Not of any war, but I did serve. I am running a start up and am in the process of aquiring a piece of land where we can have a farm and animal sanctuary. And help or guidence would be greatly appreciated.
Eric Jackson
Carlos Encarnacion says
Joe, I watch your show form Puerto Rico on WTJX, St. Croix, USVI. I spoke with my VA counselor in Ceiba, PR, VA hospital facilities, he told me that there is a vet that has a proposal for a similar project in my town of Luquillo. I served 7 years in the US Army I was a sgt., I have a BBA and I’ve been wanting to use that knowledge in one of these projects. I gave my counselor this show as a reference to see if such project comes to fruition. Also, a friend of mine is trying to start a similar project for homeless people using facilities from schools that have been closed.
Urban Oen says
I give a lot of workshops on organic gardening in our area. I served 6 years in the reserves and would be glad to help anyways I can. I have a Ph.D. degree in Agriculture Education and grew up on a dairy-hog – beef farm in Ohio. If any vet in Illinois would like help in gardening or farming, I would be happy to share my knowledge. Thank you Joe for your work.
Jerome Hightower says
Episode 807 was remarkable! I had a “lump” in my throat as well. I’m a Navy veteran from 1960 thru 1965. I sure wish FVC had been around back then.
This was one of your BEST programs ever.
Thank you and your staff.
Joe Lamp'l says
Thank you Jerome! We know how you feel about the lump in the throat. The entire shoot over multiple days and cities was like that for us. I’m so glad you took the time to share your thoughts and that you enjoyed this show. Thanks again for writing.
Bruce Kovach says
Thank you for reporting on another successful program for our veterans. they deserve our help.
Lucius Murray says
I am a Vietnam vet. I help run a Farmers market call. Newtown Farmers market in Sarasota Florida. We are a SNAP Farmers market in a undeserved community in a food desert. Please give more information about vet Farmers and Farmers market.
Marie Townsend says
Touched by their inspiring stories. so proud to have them all as fellow Americans. And you too Joe for the shows you produce that actually show and teach how to grow much loved veg and flowers, trees everything.
Joe Lamp'l says
Thank you Marie! I agree about being proud to have these and many more great Americans serving on our behalf.
Nelson & Donna Morris says
Thanks Joe.