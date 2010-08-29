Baked Blueberry Clafoutis

Have on hand

2 tablespoons butter, unsalted

4 tablespoons sugar, separated

5 whole eggs

1 cup half and half, or whole milk

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Zest of 1 lemon, 1 teaspoon

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup All purpose (AP) flour

1 pint blueberries

Powdered sugar, for dusting, optional



Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F

In a medium, oven safe, non-stick sauté pan, combine the butter, with 2 tablespoons sugar and place over medium heat. Meanwhile whisk the eggs plus the remaining 2 tablespoons sugar on high speed until tripled in volume, and pale, or canary yellow in color, about 5 minutes. Then by hand, gradually whisk in the half and half or milk, the vanilla extract, lemon zest, salt, and flour until just incorporated. It’s pretty foamy stuff. Not to worry. You’ll see. Pour this mixture into the hot pan, top with the blueberries, then transfer into the oven. Bake for approximately 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden brown on top, and the Clafoutis has puffed up. Remove from the oven, and turn out onto a cutting board. Slice, and serve with the optional powdered sugar. Enjoy!

Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes with Real Maple Syrup

Have on hand

1 1/4 cup AP (All Purpose) flour

4 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 and 1/4 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt

2 whole eggs, separated

1 and 1/4 cups, buttermilk

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

½ cup ricotta cheese, drained in cheesecloth for 15 minutes

1 pint fresh blueberries

3 tablespoons unsalted butter – melted

Pure maple syrup, as needed

Directions

In a small bowl whisk together the dry ingredients. In a second bowl, whisk the egg yolks, plus the remaining wet ingredients up through and including the ricotta cheese. In a very clean third bowl, whip the two egg whites until medium peaks are reached. Slowly combine the dry mixture into the wet, then gently fold in the egg whites, only until just incorporated, adding a touch more buttermilk if it looks super thick. It should be slightly thicker than regular pancake batter.

Spray or butter a non-stick griddle or large sauté pan. Place over medium-low (err more on the low side of medium), and heat until just hot. Add 1/4 cup pancake mixture, then dot the pancake with some berries. Don’t go crazy. Add only a few, like, seven, tops. Cook for approximately 3 minutes on first side, then, gently flip the pancakes. Cook for approximately 2 additional minutes on the second side. The edges will be dry, and when lifted, the bottom should be light brown in color. Know what I mean? Like a pancake! Serve on warm plates, with a pad of real butter, and a drizzle of pure maple syrup.

