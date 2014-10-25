Episode 517 – Brooklyn Grange

Many people are in the market for locally grown produce, but in urban areas the majority of organic produce is brought in from outside the city, making it questionable at best.

A small group of farmers ahead of their time, found a way to grow local, high-quality produce within the city limits of New York City. With a little over 8 million mouths to feed within New York’s city limits, the need to have a place where people could buy fresh quality food was in high demand.

Brooklyn Grange is currently the largest commercial rooftop farm in America. Sitting 6 stories above the ground, the people from Brooklyn Grange have some of the most incredible views of the city.

Joe and the forward-thinking farmers take you on a tour of their acre-sized rooftop garden which sits on top of an old auto parts factory in Queens, with a second larger location on an old Navy Yard building.

Not only does Brooklyn Grange have produce, they always have some of the best pollinators, bees. Located just below the rooftop farm, the beehives give people the chance to observe working beehives, and to learn about bees and the honey making process.

