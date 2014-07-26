We’re very excited to be able to have a garden set that we can use for filming as well as growing delicious fruits and vegetables. Growing food at home has increased in popularity over the recent years.
Based on the high price of produce and the distance the food has to travel, not to mention the uncertainty of how our food is grown, it has led to many of us to want to take control over that entire process. Our goal is to help make you a better gardener, while seeing that environmentally responsible choices can still yield a thriving garden and bountiful harvest.
In this encore episode from Season 4, Joe shows us how he set up the GGW film set from the beginning. Even though this garden is bigger than most, the tips he gives will work for any gardener.
Additional Information
Detailed plans for the garden beds and basic assembly instructions with diagram.
Herbicides in Manure : Joe’s must-read blog post about what happened after planting. Don’t let this happen to you!
The source for soil and Certified Compost in the garden beds: Smith Garden
The source for our cedar timbers: Thomas Lumber Co.
Our Fence Installer: North Atlanta Fence
Our Irrigation Provider: RainMaker
UGA Article on Milorganite results at reducing deer browsing
Comments
Raynell Caples says
I can not download the PDF’s for Detailed plans for the garden beds and basic assembly instructions with diagram from episode 504. Is it possible for them to be emailed to me? Love the Show and thanks so much!
Joe Lamp'l says
I am emailing them to you Raynell.
Mark Goodsmith says
I am trying to emulate your raised bed design, however I used 2×10 treated lumber from Menards. They call it Cedar treat. Not sure why but the boards have curled after one winter. They were screwed to 4×4 posts with 1/4×3.5 inch Spax screws. Built them last fall and filled them with half compost and half Iowa top soil,. Boxes are 4×8 and 20 inches high (2-2x10s sacked. Capped. With a 2×4 seat edge. Looked great till the boards curled. Not sure why.
Loving your show here, but I have to watch it on the internet now because IPTV dropped you for some reason.
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Mark. Sorry to hear about IPTV! Maybe they’ll relaunch is when we release the next season in July? Hope so. And I hope you’ll let them know you want your GGWTV on IPTV. Seriously, it makes a difference!
Regarding the warped boards, yes, they are susceptible to that. In the future, be sure to place the boards so that the grain of the wood is pointed into the beds. So even though they’ll still warp, they’ll do so into the bed vs. away from it.
Thanks for writing and hope you have a great growing season.
Gale Stovall says
I love your raised bed garden it is beautiful. I realy like the cedar beams. I would love to do that but can not afford them. Have you ever heard of any one building a raised bed from steel reinforced poured concrete? I thought about pouring concrete 3 1/2″ thick 18′ high and 12 feet long. I would pour the slab flat on the ground in the frame after it cured I would remove the frame and stand it up in place for the sides and pour 4 foot long pieces for the ends. I was thinking of using vermiculite or pearlite in the concrete to make it lighter. I have used concrete blocks before but they are realy thick and I had problems with the stacked concrete block falling over after a while.
Joe Lamp'l says
wow Gale. I have not heard of this option but I don’t see why it wouldn’t work, as long as your fine with the permanence of poured concrete beds. I have heard that the potential leaching from concrete can throw off your soil pH so you’ll want to keep an eye on that by testing it periodically and adjusting accordingly. But it is certainly not a deal breaker. I don’t know about adding perlite or vermiculte to lighten the weight of the concrete but I’m sure someone there will be able to address that. In fact, they may have a better, cheaper option. Good luck and send pictures when you have these done.
Ed Wells says
Joe, just a comment, no crituqe intended. Love your garden, I’m going to rebuild my garden patterned after yours, but here’s my comment. I don’t think I will get away with the low fence here in the west and here’s why. I don’t doubt that the Whitetail deer where you live, are intimidated enough by the small area, not to jump in, they are known to be high strung animals. But I’m not sure it will work on much more mellow Mule/Blacktail dear where I live. Just sayin
Joe Lamp'l says
Fair enough Ed. I know I’ve rolled the dice on my decision, but so far so good, approaching three years this April. I’ve even watched them walk by the garden and not even stop. But I still hold my breath. Fortunately the deer around here have plenty to eat outside of my garden and I’m sure that’s a factor working in my favor. If they were hungry enough, I’m sure they wouldn’t think twice about jumping in. I appreciate your comments.
Phylis Reed says
We will be laying out our permanent raised beds Spring of 2015. Your raised bed garden has a beautiful pattern to the beds. Was this pattern chosen for specific practical and scientific reasons as well? I would like to know how and why you decided on this raised bed layout. Thanks!!!
Phylis Red
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Phylis. I designed this layout mostly for aesthetic reasons. I like things to look very organized but I don’t like all straight lines and rows. This design works well for me for that.
But there’s another important reason I did this layout and it has to do with deer control. Because my beds are in an area that is frequented daily by deer, my garden is highly attractive to them. Especially considering my fence around the garden is only 4 feet high. Knowing that deer can easily jump a fence of this height, my theory was that if I made the garden confusing to the deer, they would be less inclined to jump in. The reason being, deer have very poor depth perception. This garden is confusing to them visually so they are less inclined to take a chance if they can’t clearly find a clean open landing space.
Secondly, they don’t like to be in confined spaces. Although there is 4 feet between all beds, it is still a rather confining looking space not only from the outside looking in, but once you’re in the garden.
In almost 2 years, I’ve never had a single deer attempt to enter the garden. So it’s designed for both function and beauty.
Phylis Reed says
Your raised bed garden plan looks terrific. One question that we have is, what determined your choice of bed layout direction? Some run N. and S., others E. & W. Do you notice any difference in the shading out of plants related to the directions of the beds?
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Phylis. I designed the layout this way because I think the pattern looks interesting and it fills the space nicely and fully, without just a bunch of long rows of raised beds. I like the symmetry without it being too linear.
The layout is also intentional to confuse deer, since they don’t like to jump into confined spaces and have poor depth perception. This combination works well to fight both those issues.
The pattern could potentially be an issue with shading out plants behind the taller plants, but I am very careful to plant the tallest plants on the north and west side of the garden, so there is minimal chance of any one bed shading out another. As long as you pay attention to this, you should be fine.
Martha Henry says
Any suggestions on how to keep gophers out of the raised beds?
Becky says
Any suggestions for where I might find 6×6 timber? I’m striking out so far…in Atlanta.
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Becky. Also living in Atlanta, I think I can help. There’s a link on our show notes page to Thomas Lumber Company. They’re in Cumming I believe. I shopped around and they had the best price. But Home Depot could special order it. Also, Norcross Lumber specializes in cedar if my memory serves me correctly. Anyway, here’s the link to the show notes page. Scroll down and you’ll find the link for Thomas Lumber: https://www.growingagreenerworld.com/building-a-garden/
Khadijah says
The link to your basic assembly instructions is blank. Could you please post a working a link? I really want to use your tutorial ever since I saw the episode and thought those garden beds looked great.
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Khadijah. We checked the links and it loads perfectly for us from multiple computers. Do you have Adobe Reader? You’ll need that to have the info displayed I believe. Let us know if you’re still having a problem accessing the info and we can email you the pdf directly.
Khadijah says
Thanks! I finally got it open, but it’s lacking the diagrams. Could you e-mail that to me, please?
Steve H says
Hi Joe,
I don’t see the diagrams either. If you could e-mail them to me it would be fantastic.
Thanks,
Steve
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Steve. The link to the digram and the step by step instructions were listed down in the link section of the show notes. Here’s the link to that again. Scroll down and you’ll find the links to what you are looking for. Enjoy.
https://www.growingagreenerworld.com/raised-bed-garden/
Khadijah says
If you download the file and choose “Open” rather than “Save File”, it comes up, but it’s so dark, you can’t see any labels and barely the picture. It looks like a bad paper copy. I wish it was more lighter and clear.
Dana says
Hi Joe,
During the show you mention that more information about the low cost deer fencing @16:30 will be included in the show notes. I couldn’t find that link. Could you point me in the right direction?
Really love your show.
Thanks!
Dana
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Dana. It’s the first link in the show notes for that episode. It’s the “2 line fence” reference. Here’s the link to the show notes: https://www.growingagreenerworld.com/episode209/
Raymond Woodall says
Joe,
I noticed in the video you didn’t use a wire mesh (chicken wire) in the bottom of your raised beds nor did you line the beds with landscaping fabric. Are you worried about moles or gophers tunneling up through your beds?
Ray
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Raymond. Here in the Atlanta area, I’ve never had a problem with such critters burrowing or digging under the wood to get to my plants.
However, I would never use landscaping fabric even if I did, as the pores of the fabric eventually clog and will inhibit drainage. But, using hardware cloth is an excellent deterrent to such critters as moles, voles, and gophers. It’s super easy to install at the beginning phases and is well worth it to avoid the risk.
I do think it is advisable if you have such animals there. By the way, we do have moles and voles. But they’ve never attempted to get into my beds as far as I can tell. But we don’t have gophers yet.
And one other thing that helps me even if we did have gophers. The perimeter of my garden is fenced, and includes a critter fence (1×2 inch vinyl coated wire tacked into my split-rail fence. That has worked wonders for keeping small critters out, especially rabbits.
Jon Liebers says
Joe,
I am thinking of doing a similar garden next season (only 4, 12×4 boxes). Now that you’ve had this
garden up for a while have you had to make any adjustments for deer. I have a severe deer problem in central NJ but i have noticed since we added a third rail to out split rail fence after hurricane Sandy damaged the original fence, we haven’t had any deer visits. In fact they just seem to walk right by and just graze at the neighbors. obviously they could make the leap over easily but just havent.
So i am hopeful that your theory works.
Joe Lamp'l says
Knock on wood Jon, but so far so good in my garden. I do think my theory has proven correct. After two full growing seasons and plenty of deer, no intrusions so far!