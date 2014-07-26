We’re very excited to be able to have a garden set that we can use for filming as well as growing delicious fruits and vegetables. Growing food at home has increased in popularity over the recent years.

Based on the high price of produce and the distance the food has to travel, not to mention the uncertainty of how our food is grown, it has led to many of us to want to take control over that entire process. Our goal is to help make you a better gardener, while seeing that environmentally responsible choices can still yield a thriving garden and bountiful harvest.

In this encore episode from Season 4, Joe shows us how he set up the GGW film set from the beginning. Even though this garden is bigger than most, the tips he gives will work for any gardener.

Additional Information

Detailed plans for the garden beds and basic assembly instructions with diagram.

Herbicides in Manure : Joe’s must-read blog post about what happened after planting. Don’t let this happen to you!

The source for soil and Certified Compost in the garden beds: Smith Garden

The source for our cedar timbers: Thomas Lumber Co.

Our Fence Installer: North Atlanta Fence

Our Irrigation Provider: RainMaker

UGA Article on Milorganite results at reducing deer browsing