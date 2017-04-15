This day has been a long time coming. About eight years actually.

You see, Growing a Greener World® is mainly a gardening show. Yet for the past seven years, each season premier has happened in the dead of summer—typically the Fourth of July weekend of all things. Not the best time to roll out a new season of let’s all get outside and garden shows.

That said, you’ve loved our shows despite that. We continue to get daily communication from you saying so. Thank you!

But here’s the truth. Since the beginning, we’ve wanted to premier our season in spring, when we’re all more than ready to get outside and get our hands in the dirt, along with some timely TV gardening inspiration and wisdom. But for too many reasons too complicated to explain here, it never happened—until now. Finally.

It took a big commitment, intense focus and a lot of extra work here at GGWTV behind the scenes to finally pull it off. Continuing our work to get season 7 shows out the door—while finally working a year ahead to produce season 8 shows in time to have them all ready by spring—was critical. It was now or never.

And we did it!

Now and for evermore, we’ll be working a year ahead to bring you better stories, deeper coverage, and even better video in every episode.

We haven’t been able to slow down long enough yet to celebrate. But today, 4/15/17, we are definitely doing virtual high fives to all our team members scattered across the country. So here’s to us, and you. You’ve given us more moral support than you’ll ever know. We so appreciate that.

About This Episode 801 – A Year in the Life of the Garden Farm

This was an idea conceived mostly by you, our viewers. In a survey we did over a year ago through our newsletter, we asked our subscribers to help us shape future episodes of Growing a Greener World.

More than a few responded that they’d love to see more shows of gardeners in their gardens. And they specifically mentioned they’d like to see more from me in my garden. Hmm. No travel, hotels, car rentals, nasty chain restaurant food, or hauling bulky equipment TV production equipment around. Why didn’t I think of that?

So with that idea quickly approved, we began mapping out the show. Well actually, no we didn’t. Because this was simply going to be a “real” reality kind of gardening episode. Whatever happened through the year would be what you were going to see. No holding back. The good, the bad, and the ugly.

The only challenge was my camera crew doesn’t live with me (although sometimes my family thinks they do.) How to get those spontaneous moments when no one else is around? Hello iPhone video. There’s a fair amount of that in this episode.

And the next one. You see, you can’t really tell the story of a year in the life of this #GardenFarm in 22 minutes of television time.

We started production with cameras rolling early last March, prepping the beds and getting ready for spring planting. But by early July we had more than enough for one show. I had just picked our first tomatoes for the season.

Since this is a year-round garden, we had to keep going with the story. So as you can imagine, episode 802 is part II and the rest of the year in the life at the Garden Farm.

What’s new this year with Growing a Greener World?

Everything!

We have a new look with our new cameras that offer a much more cinematic look.

We have original music created exclusively for our show. I think you’ll notice quite a difference. (No more distracting drum beats to bang your heads to. Sorry, I know you’re going to miss that.)

We have new writers.

We have new editors.

We even have a new format.

We’re calling it GGW 2.0. It’s hopefully everything you loved about GGW over the past 7 years, but now with more of the story of the gardener or hero. In fact, this year, it’s more about the story than ever.

I hope you like what we’ve created. And let us hear from you. Tell us what you think. Be honest. I know you will and we appreciate that. Remember, you are the inspiration for some of our best episodes!

Lastly, keep in mind each public television station can run their own schedule. Which, more often than not, differs from ours. So if that’s the case for you, and our season premier is not “premiering” on your station on April 15, fear not. All our episodes are available on our website as they release for broadcast. So you can watch them as soon as they are available on-air. No need to wait.

Links to more information on features in this episode:

How to make the Ultimate Tomato Cage

List of favorite heirloom tomato varieties and where to get them from Craig LeHoullier, author or Epic Tomatoes and our featured expert in upcoming episode 803 and two (upcoming) podcast episodes of The joe gardener®Show.

I’ll leave you with this. It’s one of my favorite quotes of all times and it comes from Margaret Atwood: “In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt.”

Here’s to you. May we all smell like dirt at the end of this day, and every day we can, this spring and always.

Thanks for being here.

Joe Lamp’l

Creator, Host, and Executive Producer