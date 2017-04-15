This day has been a long time coming. About eight years actually.
You see, Growing a Greener World® is mainly a gardening show. Yet for the past seven years, each season premier has happened in the dead of summer—typically the Fourth of July weekend of all things. Not the best time to roll out a new season of let’s all get outside and garden shows.
That said, you’ve loved our shows despite that. We continue to get daily communication from you saying so. Thank you!
But here’s the truth. Since the beginning, we’ve wanted to premier our season in spring, when we’re all more than ready to get outside and get our hands in the dirt, along with some timely TV gardening inspiration and wisdom. But for too many reasons too complicated to explain here, it never happened—until now. Finally.
It took a big commitment, intense focus and a lot of extra work here at GGWTV behind the scenes to finally pull it off. Continuing our work to get season 7 shows out the door—while finally working a year ahead to produce season 8 shows in time to have them all ready by spring—was critical. It was now or never.
And we did it!
Now and for evermore, we’ll be working a year ahead to bring you better stories, deeper coverage, and even better video in every episode.
We haven’t been able to slow down long enough yet to celebrate. But today, 4/15/17, we are definitely doing virtual high fives to all our team members scattered across the country. So here’s to us, and you. You’ve given us more moral support than you’ll ever know. We so appreciate that.
About This Episode 801 – A Year in the Life of the Garden Farm
This was an idea conceived mostly by you, our viewers. In a survey we did over a year ago through our newsletter, we asked our subscribers to help us shape future episodes of Growing a Greener World.
More than a few responded that they’d love to see more shows of gardeners in their gardens. And they specifically mentioned they’d like to see more from me in my garden. Hmm. No travel, hotels, car rentals, nasty chain restaurant food, or hauling bulky equipment TV production equipment around. Why didn’t I think of that?
So with that idea quickly approved, we began mapping out the show. Well actually, no we didn’t. Because this was simply going to be a “real” reality kind of gardening episode. Whatever happened through the year would be what you were going to see. No holding back. The good, the bad, and the ugly.
The only challenge was my camera crew doesn’t live with me (although sometimes my family thinks they do.) How to get those spontaneous moments when no one else is around? Hello iPhone video. There’s a fair amount of that in this episode.
And the next one. You see, you can’t really tell the story of a year in the life of this #GardenFarm in 22 minutes of television time.
We started production with cameras rolling early last March, prepping the beds and getting ready for spring planting. But by early July we had more than enough for one show. I had just picked our first tomatoes for the season.
Since this is a year-round garden, we had to keep going with the story. So as you can imagine, episode 802 is part II and the rest of the year in the life at the Garden Farm.
What’s new this year with Growing a Greener World?
Everything!
- We have a new look with our new cameras that offer a much more cinematic look.
- We have original music created exclusively for our show. I think you’ll notice quite a difference. (No more distracting drum beats to bang your heads to. Sorry, I know you’re going to miss that.)
- We have new writers.
- We have new editors.
- We even have a new format.
We’re calling it GGW 2.0. It’s hopefully everything you loved about GGW over the past 7 years, but now with more of the story of the gardener or hero. In fact, this year, it’s more about the story than ever.
I hope you like what we’ve created. And let us hear from you. Tell us what you think. Be honest. I know you will and we appreciate that. Remember, you are the inspiration for some of our best episodes!
Lastly, keep in mind each public television station can run their own schedule. Which, more often than not, differs from ours. So if that’s the case for you, and our season premier is not “premiering” on your station on April 15, fear not. All our episodes are available on our website as they release for broadcast. So you can watch them as soon as they are available on-air. No need to wait.
I’ll leave you with this. It’s one of my favorite quotes of all times and it comes from Margaret Atwood: “In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt.”
Here’s to you. May we all smell like dirt at the end of this day, and every day we can, this spring and always.
Thanks for being here.
Joe Lamp’l
Creator, Host, and Executive Producer
Joe another fantastic episode. Question for you.How is your water source connected to your garden it looks like it’s a good distance from the barn.. My squash has bloomed and I hand polenated them. A few days later the blooms look as though someone has clipped them off. I put seven dust on them a few days later but it continued to happen. The blooms are no where in site. What caused this ? Also will they rebloom as the foliage is very healthy.
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Michelle. My water in the garden is supplied from an in-ground irrigation system I had installed when I built the garden. so it’s not coming from the barn. I also use a hose all the time that’s run from the house, about 100 feet away.
On the squash blooms, is there a chance any person would have access to these flowers? I have no idea what would cause the blooms to be “clipped off” and disappear! While blooms are short-lived, they don’t disappear overnight. But, they are very popular on the culinary scene. So people love clipping squash blooms to use as a prime ingredient in a number of recipes. So I’m just wondering if that is a possibility. Do you have a chef or neighbor who might be helping themselves to them???
In one of your episodes , you were interviewing a gentlemen growing of tomatoes in his driveway in grow bags. Can you tell me were I can purchase black plastic grow bags so that I can purchase them. Your help will greatly helpful and appreciate. Thank you. Otto
Joe Lamp'l says
Otto, I believe Craig LeHoullier (the man featured in this show) will see this and reply. If not, check the thread just before yours. There is a way to reach him to ask your question directly.
Michael Lukas says
Great new episode (8.1) .Love the tomato cages. My only complaint is that there is no download or cast function on your videos. Tried mirror cast but the audio and video is out of sync. Just a suggestion to improve the site.
Joe Lamp'l says
Thanks Michael. Part of the limitations on the video are by design. But perhaps it’s time to rethink that. I do appreciate the feedback!
Hi Joe – love your show and especially your enthusiasm for figuring out unique ways to help your plants grow and thrive better. Question: I was wondering what you planted on the outside of your new split rail fence. Are they blueberries or something deer resistant? Whatever they are – have they survived the deer?
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Mary. Those are blueberries! And they are semi-deer resistant. I say that because the deer have pulled a few out of the ground. But for the most part, they remain untouched. And the deer walk by them all the time. I don’t spray them or do anything to deter the deer. So not sure why they are not bothering them. However, I may be changing my tune here in another month or so. The plants are loaded with berries so that will be the real test. (Although last year they did not bother them even when in full production). Go figure!
Joe Lamp'l says
Thanks Georgia! And always appreciate ideas on new shows and topics! Even with topics we’ve covered, new ideas or spins on certain subjects is always appreciated!
Joe,
just wondering if Nathan is going to be a part of your new GGW 2.0.
Really enjoyed the first epidsode. like the hands on projects.
Planning on making several of your tomato cages this season.
Thanks Joe for a great show looking forward for part 2
Tobey Hook
Joe Lamp'l says
Thanks Tobey. Nathan is not part of season 8. Contracts and timing, etc. We hope to have him back from time to time. But just to set your expectations, he’s not in this season at all. Thanks for the good words and glad you like. You’ll love the tomato cages BTW!
Thanks for doing this. I live and garden in the “Great Northwet” and I envy your tomatoes in early July. We have raised beds also, and compost as much as we can. I really like the fact that you let your plants go to flower for the bees. I’m also a beekeeper, and have notice that plenty of pollinators love the extra food source in the fall and in the early spring.
There are very few shows that have as many good ideas as you managed to pack in just one episode. I will keep watching, and will pass on the video link to the other master gardeners in our area.
Joe Lamp'l says
Thank you Billie! Everything you said is appreciated. I think the background is that we (our crew and me come from a background in horticulture and sustainability first. TV came after. Unlike most shows today, they are TV people looking for the next good idea. Wrong direction in my opinion if you’re really trying to create something of “real” value, vs. a “reality” show that we all know is not that at all. Thanks so much for your comments.
great session. One of the things that works well with brassica is a small flat pan of water (i use old small satellite dishes) near the plants. The water attracts wasps (not aggressive away from the nest) which eat cabbage worms, and help reduce the work to keep the plants clean. I also place a couple half gallon milk jugs at the base in the row with 1 cup each water, sugar and cider vinegar. Then small ant sized holes in the lid too small for bees. This traps ants and reduces the aphid problem considerably.
Love the panels, will expand my use of them after seeing how you use them with tomatoes.
Thanks
Well Joe,
WOW! I’ve watched 801 online twice so far. Can’t wait to see more. We are hungry for gardening content but the networks are just not listening. I hope your sponsors understand just how important this show is to us gardeners. Please keep it coming and leaving us wanting more.
Nelson & Donna Morris
Peace Field Farm
Lacoochee, FL
Joe Lamp'l says
Thank you Nelson! I’m honored by your comment. We will continue with new episodes as long as we have the funding to do so. Thankfully, we have great viewers like you to keep us inspired!
Joe,
This is absolutely amazing! Thanks for sharing your journey! (I loved the episodes on building your garden and now its nice to see how you pull everything off!)
Me and my wife are just starting to build raised beds (layout similar to yours albeit fewer – eight beds, 4’x12′), and we were wondering if you would be kind enough to share your layout & timing of vegetables? We are in a different zone, but the timing (bed rotation) would be similar but later.
We noticed you really pack it in (excepting the tomatoes) and given we have not used raised beds before, we would appreciate any advice!
Looking forward to any advice!
Thanks so much.
AKJ
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Alexander. Glad you liked! Here’s a link to the bed layout. Each bed is 4′ x 12′: https://www.dropbox.com/s/dwfxxdzc443e9u5/garden%20plan.jpg?dl=0. The perimeter is about 42 x 72 I believe. I also have detailed info on the beds and plans on how to make them from the show notes of the episode where we built the garden here: https://www.growingagreenerworld.com/raised-bed-garden/
I plant my summer crops the week of 4/15 (this week) and my fall crops in early September. I made this post last fall to address what I grow in my fall garden. Hope this helps: https://www.growingagreenerworld.com/fall-vegetable-garden/.
Good luck!
And I have No Doubt that it will be.
Thank You Joe for your Total Concern for what we would like to see and learn.
I’m SOOOO Excited for Toady !
Thank You for All of Your Hard Work !
Joe Lamp'l says
Thanks so much Patti! Your comment is very much appreciated!