Episode 802 – A Year in the Life of the Garden Farm; Part II

In this episode, we pick up where we left off in part I. In episode 802 – It’s all about the fall garden today at the Garden Farm.
Here in the north Atlanta, GA area, gardening is easily a year-round event, if you allow it. The problem is, most people we know around here who have a summer garden, quite by mid-July. That is such a shame. Some of the best parts about gardening happen after summer ends. Fall is great in most parts of the country for growing edible crops for several reasons:
- There are edibles that grow in fall that simply will not be happy in summer. Think spinach, collards, kale, lettuce, cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, chard, etc!
- Few if any pests and diseases
- No humidity
- Pleasant temperatures for plants and people
So you can see why fall is a great time to keep growing edibles. If you’ve never given fall edible food gardening a chance, make this the year you do. You’ll be pleasantly surprised.
Links to more information on features in this episode:
Episode 801 (our season premier — don’t watch 802 until you’ve watched 801 to see how we got to this point)
Theresa Loe’s website: Our canning and food-preserving expert.
Thanks for watching. We’ll see you back here next week for episode 803: Epic Tomatoes with Craig LeHoullier.
Joe Lamp’l
Creator, Host, and Executive Producer
Comments
sonny threatt says
I am so glad to see you get back to the “how to’s” of soil , compost, etc in your own garden. Great episode 802. I’d love to see your progress every week in that same fomat. I’m in Greenville SC so our climate is similar.
I hope you get into the soil you used for your boxes- like how much it took, what you mixed with it and so forth before you put it your boxes. Then how long it took with the addition of your compost to get it right-
I’ll stay tuned!
Sonny Threatt
Joe Lamp'l says
Thanks Sonny. Did you see the episode we filmed a few years back when we constructed this garden and filled the beds? That covers some of what you are asking. Here’s the link: https://www.growingagreenerworld.com/raised-bed-garden/
Lili says
We love GGW!!!
Lili says
Excellent program. Keep up the good content, we GGW!!!
Loretta Craig says
Ok, that was too much fun getting to see your garden. Thank you!!!
Holly says
Hi Joe
I am from the West Kootney’s in Canada. I am just starting my first garden, the info from the show is very helpful. I am so glad there is a show dedicated exclusively to gardening. Wish me luck.
Norm says
The latest season is off to an amazing start – the best yet! Well done, Joe, and the rest of your team.
Joe Lamp'l says
Thank you Norm! We love getting this kind of feedback. When you venture out into new territory, you never quite know what to expect, or if your viewers will like it. But we asked a lot of questions and tried to incorporate what we learned. Thanks again for this note!
Judy McDade says
Episode #802 is a great show. I’ve grown broccoli and lettuce in the fall with some success. I think I’ll add Brussel sprouts and cabbage this fall. I’ve been using BT but felt guilty. Glad to hear it’s organic. Loved the shaker hint. Thanks for the wonderful shows.
Elizabeth Boegel says
I am loving this new series! Thanks!