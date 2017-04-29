Episode 803 – Epic Tomatoes With Craig LeHoullier

This episode, Epic Tomatoes was inspired by Craig LeHoullier’s book Epic Tomatoes: How to Select and Grow the Best Varieties of All Time. For anyone who loves growing heirloom tomatoes, and the stories behind them, this is a must-read book for sure and a great addition to your own, or anyone’s library for that matter.
While Craig has rocketed to rockstar status in the international tomato growing scene in recent years, his decades of experience quietly growing, studying, and breeding them has made him one of the most in-demand speakers and authorities on the gardening scene today.
This episode is unique for us because we traveled back to Craig’s NC garden 3 separate times to catch his garden at different phases: beginning, middle, and end.
Craig’s processes for what he does with tomatoes is fascinating, from the time he starts his seed sowing in February, through his seed saving in mid-summer and beyond. He records just about everything he does and refers back to it often while continuing to pioneer new growing methods and varieties to openly share with the public.
And while there are countless successful tomato growers out there, few if any grow as many as Craig in such a small and non-traditional space and way. And that’s where the story is. That, and his journey of discovery and his passion for the tomato — past, present, and future.
As Craig will quickly tell you, he never set out to have so many spotlights shining on him for his expertise of America’s favorite fruit. In Craig’s words; “the tomato chose him”. We are so glad for that!
Additional Resources
Craig LeHoullier’s website – A great resource for all things tomato. He’s also a great writer. This blog is just fun to follow and read.
Craig LeHoullier’s book, Epic Tomatoes. In the words of Joe Lamp’l; “This is my all-time favorite book on tomatoes, and frankly one of my all time favorite books period”. If you want to know Craig’s way for growing tomatoes, as well as the fascinating stories behind some of the most popular (and nearly forgotten) heirlooms, this book will not disappoint.
Craig’s list of favorite heirloom varieties and where to buy the seeds.
How to make the Ultimate Tomato Cage (our step by step blog post and video on how to make the best tomato cage support ever!)
Tips for Growing Great Tomatoes – Starting Off Right
Tomatoes Slow to Ripen (blog post)
Why Won’t my Tomatoes Ripen podcast episode by Joe Lamp’l
Freezing tomatoes (and other summer produce) – A video featuring Theresa Loe, of Living Homegrown®
Disclosure: The book links on this page are affiliate links which means we would get a commission if you purchase it through this link. However, none of the prices of these resources have been increased to compensate us. While the commissions are small, any received go towards helping to offset the expenses of bringing this free content to you. Thank you.
Comments
Phillipa Mcfarlane says
Hi Joe, great episode. This year was my first time planting tomatoes and I know I will do better next time. I have gained knowledge from your show.
I have been reading the comments and can’t find the website to but the bags for planting.
Thank you much.
Phillipa
Joe Lamp'l says
Thanks Phillipa. I appreciate your comments. I did not provide a specific website for the grow bags so please do an online search for these using the term “5 gallon grow bags” or similar.
sandy asposito says
How many tomato plants does he put in the straw bale , we taped the show but there isn’t anything saying how many???
Joe Lamp'l says
2 is a good number Sandy.
Wendy says
Awesome episode! Great program notes as well.
Laurie says
We noticed Craig spreading something on his bales after he watered them. Was it fertilizer? If it was seeds, he sure grew a lot of them. Thanks, great show and we’re going to give both a try.
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Laurie. That was a nitrogen based fertilizer to start breaking down the bales so they would be more soil-like in the area where he was going to plant the tomatoes.
eric says
Epic tomatoes ……. great show! Couldn’t find place to order plastic tomato bags….looked on amazon but way to expensive thanks
Carol Kersten says
Enjoyed very much Epic Tomatoes and Craig LeHoullier, please more shows would be wonderful
Carol
Mary Mercedes says
Joe,
How about doing an entire show JUST on growing tomatoes in straw bales? What works. What doesn’t. It seems like a perfect way to avoid the plague of soil-bourne diseases in tomatoes– especially in wet, rainy summers. Here in the N.E., it is so difficult to ripen long-season, heirloom tomatoes organically without being blasted with diseases. It’s a huge problem even when practicing careful rotation. I love the portability also of growing in straw bales. Wonderful show. Thanks.
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi, Mary. I think this idea has merit and worth looking into. We have a team-wide planning meeting coming up later this month and this will be a good topic to discuss regarding future content/shows. Thanks for your message!
Betsy True says
I would love to be able to turn off the background music. It’s way too loud and distracting. These shows are great otherwise.
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Besty. What episode or episodes are you referring to? It would really help to know what you were watching to cause you to send this comment. We had a number of people comment about the background music but that was from our first season. However, that season is currently airing in various parts of the country. So, I”m hoping this is one of the shows that led to your comment here. We’ve been working every since on bringing down the background music to a happy compromise. Please let me know if you can provide any more information on what the subject was when you were watching with the background music. Thank you!
Jackie says
What a beautiful episode! Love how you told Craig’s story. Look forward to watching more episodes. He offers so many wonderful tips for successful tomatoes! He has a beautiful garden as well. Loved listening to why he was inspired to garden. It’s amazing how gardening builds memories and a strong bond between family, friends and strangers that evolve into friendships.
Gardening is so therapeutic and the connection to nature is peaceful there is nothing like being outdoors.
I’m up here in PNW where last year tomato plants suffered blight. Learned alot from how blight effects tomato plants. Apparently received too much rain. Hope for success this year. I just planted first determinate, usually I grow indeterminates. Going to keep my eye out for dwarf as we dont have much space. Also the grow bags would come in handy.
Thank you again for a beautiful episode!
Best Regards,
Jackie
Ferne says
In the part where you were discussing the dwarf tomatoes I didn’t hear any variety names mentioned. Are these available yet as seeds or plants for the public? I love that he does this all in his driveway and the bails of hay! Very inspiring!
Joe Lamp'l says
They are available as seeds and plants, although supplies of both are increasing every year. You may want to search online for where to buy them, or check out Craig’s website where I suspect you can find out or contact him for more info there: http://www.craiglehoullier.com.
John K. says
My son secured a copy of Epic Tomatoes for me last year and I met Craig this past weekend. Through that connection I found out about Growing A Greener World. Great episode and I look forward to reviewing many more. I hope the show will air in the Atlanta market in the future. Thanks to you all for making us better gardeners!
Joe Lamp'l says
You and me both John! Living and filming many segments and episodes of our show in and around Atlanta, but not being supported here by either of the stations is really frustrating! Both station program directors need to hear from more of their viewers that they want Growing a Greener World to be featured on their station. We’ll get there but hopefully sooner then later! Thanks for your note.
Nelson Morris says
Joe,
Now I know what I did wrong putting in my tomato seedlings. Oh well, I’ll start again. Thanks for another great episode. Where can I get an autographed copy of “Epic Tomatoes”?
Nelson & Donna Morris
Peace Field Farm
Lacoochee, FL
Chusca says
Wondeful episode. I will like to obtain the grow bags. Thanks for the information.
Craig says
Just want to put my two cents worth in – working with Joe and Carl was simply outstanding – fun, thoughtful, thorough and so professional. There are so many fun impressions of their visits – endless bird calls, sufficient heat and humidity, mostly cooperative plants…watermelon…coffee…a chipper shredder….mostly, really really fun.
Please, all – ask any questions that come to mind! I will be blogging my season as usual – at craiglehoullier.com – questions that are asked here will be answered – email me at nctomatoman@gmail.com if you wish (I track all questions to ensure they get answered).
Mostly – grow great – EPIC – tomatoes!
Joe Lamp'l says
Awesome Craig. Thank you for making yourself available here. Brace yourself. I’m sure there will be many questions and comments. And many thanks for providing such a wonderful platform for this episode. We have all loved our time working with your and preparing for this show. May the fun continue. Cheers my friend!
Greg says
Craig, thank you for the generous offer, have a quick question for you: when you were separating and planting the seedlings to the 3.5″ containers, you sunk them pretty deep, up to their leaves. How big are the plants, and how deep do you bury them, when transferring from the 3.5’s to the 5 gal grow bags?
Greg says
After checking around, will probably just go with the standard 1/2 to 2/3’s plant depth. Will also have to find a different potting mix recipe as the master gardener at my local garden center steered me away from their cow manure ‘too hot’ and ‘known to have heavy concentrations of salt’. Other box stores only supply mixes (manure and redwood sawdust, etc). I vermicompost, so will try that as a possible substitute.
Wendy says
Hi, Greg…I’ve been using Black Kow mixed with potting mix here in hot central NC for my container-grown tomatoes for years with awesome results.
Greg says
Hi Wendy, thanks but unfortunately, Black Kow isn’t available here in Southern California (except on Craigslist for $80 a bag). With the results you and Craig have with the mix, and I’ve seen Joe talk favorably about BK elsewhere, I spent a good deal of time looking for it; and with what’s available locally, I just don’t have enough experience/confidence in it to trust it’s the same quality.
Greg says
Tried Cherokee Purple two, maybe three years ago, and unfortunately lost all the fruit to blossom end rot. Totally my fault as I was a ‘plant seed in dirt, water, feed with miracle grow’ type of gardener. Didn’t know anything about anything. With the resources here, what I’ve been learning at my local garden center, and info on Craig’s site will have to try again. Just really, really want to see what they taste like. All the more after Craig’s comment at the close.
Did want to ask, are all grow bags created equal? I did a search and it seems there are different weights (mils) holes and colors (white/black/burlap) I just want what works.
Greg says
Wanted to post a quick follow-up. After considerable time looking online, finally asked Craig about the grow bags and he told me where he bought his.. It was such a minor thing and he kindly answered.
(Also, not against Miracle Gro, just illustrating my “miracle in a bottle” approach instead of building up a good soil base .)
Anyway, great episode. Thanks for all!
Patricia Lunn Adsit says
Excellent episode…thanks, Joe and crew! Watching it in late April has inspired me to add more “space” to what I thought was a limited-space garden as well as to include more varieties of tomatoes this year. I would write more, but I’m headed out to find some straw bales and ‘Cherokee Purple’ plants…and maybe a ‘Brandywine’ or two…and a ‘German Johnson’…and a ‘Mr. Stripey’…and…and…and. Ooh, I can almost taste August now!
Kenneth Young says
Great show. Thanks.
Walt says
What a fantastic epic as my mouth is watering for that Summer taste of a tomato here in SouthEast Ontario, Canada. Craig’s book is a great read, do not miss out.
I did not catch the variety of the new dwarf tomato plant? I will recheck his book to see.
Also where can one gather the seeds for this dwarf plant?
Thank you Joe, Craig, and Brie for a episode full of great information topped with wonderful passion for the tomato.
Walt
Joe Lamp'l says
Thanks Walt! Last count I think there about 60 varieties of dwarfs currently available. And the seeds can be saved just as other open-pollinated varieties. Craig may chime in here with other words of wisdom too.