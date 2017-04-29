Episode 803 – Epic Tomatoes With Craig LeHoullier

This episode, Epic Tomatoes was inspired by Craig LeHoullier’s book Epic Tomatoes: How to Select and Grow the Best Varieties of All Time. For anyone who loves growing heirloom tomatoes, and the stories behind them, this is a must-read book for sure and a great addition to your own, or anyone’s library for that matter.

While Craig has rocketed to rockstar status in the international tomato growing scene in recent years, his decades of experience quietly growing, studying, and breeding them has made him one of the most in-demand speakers and authorities on the gardening scene today.

This episode is unique for us because we traveled back to Craig’s NC garden 3 separate times to catch his garden at different phases: beginning, middle, and end.

Craig’s processes for what he does with tomatoes is fascinating, from the time he starts his seed sowing in February, through his seed saving in mid-summer and beyond. He records just about everything he does and refers back to it often while continuing to pioneer new growing methods and varieties to openly share with the public.

And while there are countless successful tomato growers out there, few if any grow as many as Craig in such a small and non-traditional space and way. And that’s where the story is. That, and his journey of discovery and his passion for the tomato — past, present, and future.

As Craig will quickly tell you, he never set out to have so many spotlights shining on him for his expertise of America’s favorite fruit. In Craig’s words; “the tomato chose him”. We are so glad for that!

