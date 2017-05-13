Episode 805 – Redeeming Your Ground     

Redeeming your ground. It’s an interesting concept. And one we’ve all likely consciously or subconsciously thought about at least once. Taking back an untamed space and making it your own.
For Doug and Brittany Scott, the featured guests in this inspiring episode, that’s exactly what they did, and then some. As you’ll learn from their story, Doug left the comfort and security of a cushy corporate job to answer the call of his passion and vision.
Fortunately, Doug’s wife Brittany was not only in full support of this bold step, she jumped in with both feet to add her complementary skills and gifts too.
Today, Redeem Your Ground is a growing outdoor design studio and popular lifestyle blog. We could say so much about their story here, but it’s much better to watch them tell it.
In this feel-good video (with a few gardening and design tips mixed in for good measure) you’ll see how Doug and Brittany took the bold move to take on a tired house and neglected backyard in Atlanta, Georgia to redeem their ground. Over the years, Doug’s labor of love and weekend hobby revealed his hidden talent of outdoor design. Others noticed too. The process was so successful, friends started asking Doug if he could come help redeem their ground do.
And so the story goes.
Doug and Brittany, along with their two amazing young daughters, live life to the fullest, outside as much as possible in their own backyard, and welcome the opportunity to share their space and story with others too.
And one more thing—Doug and his family are part of our family here at Growing a Greener World. Doug has played a significant role in helping us in his position as Consulting Director of Business Development.
We hope you enjoy Doug and Brittany’s story as much as we enjoyed creating it for you.
Resources mentioned in this episode
How to make Doug and Brittany’s DIY wine bottle tiki torch post
Plants specifically mentioned by Doug in his landscape are GG. Gerbing azalea and clematis armandii
Comments
Shari says
Joe,
I used to watch your show with my mom when I was younger. Now that I am “slightly older” I totally appreciate my mother’s excitement when something began to bloom in her yard or learn about a new plant she got. Now that I am a homeowner and making improvements to what many would consider a waste of backyard space into a beautiful oasis for birds, pollinators and small animals. I love your show and so thankful that it’s available for viewing online with great streaming quality
Joe Lamp'l says
Awesome Shari! Love this comment. So glad you are able to watch it now. Thanks for sharing this great story!
Julie McElroy says
Hey Joe,
Look at you being all “pinteresty”! Love it.
Great show.
Julie
Doug Scott says
Thanks Julie…so glad you enjoyed the show…and watching Joe “get his Pinterest on”!!! I hope you have a nice weekend. Take care, Doug
Mark Goodsmith says
I love this story. The evolution of the property and the family growth was intertwined. It brings back memories of an earlier time for me when I was likewise. I need to get back in harmony with living in the outdoors. Hard to do here in Iowa when we are cooped up for almost 6 months. Much to think about Joe. Thank you gif this inspiring story!
Doug says
Hey Mark…good to hear from you and thanks for your encouraging words. Love how you connected the growth theme for both our property and our family…and it’s so true! Hopefully you’ll be able to make the most of your 6 months of freedom outside this year. Thanks again and take care! – Doug
Susan says
Loved this episode! Just worked in my own yard all day yesterday and this gave me the desire to follow through with some of the ideas that were just in my head but need to be put into action.
Look forward to more episodes!
Doug says
Hey Susan…so happy to hear that the episode on GGW featuring our back yard and the RYG story inspired you to put some of your ideas into action!!! And now hearing that, you’ve given me added motivation to get outside myself this weekend to finish a few projects I’ve started. Love it works like that. Thanks and I hope you have a great weekend! – Take care, Doug
Margaret Wiser says
I would like to see an episode about the Hmong people and their gardens in New Orleans.
David SIdes says
This is exactly what I needed to see to get motivated in my yard. For almost 30 years, my yard has been an eyesore, but your program is giving me hope that I can have a great yard. Joe, I truly appreciate what you do to inspire an average gardener like me.
Joe Lamp'l says
Thank you David. So glad you enjoyed. Gardening is all about new discovery and the sharing of ideas and inspiration. Sounds like we hit the mark for you and that makes us very happy! Good luck as you work to “finally” redeem your ground too.
Doug Scott says
Greetings David! So glad to hear that our episode on GGW motivated you to get outside and redeem your ground…as we like to say. There’s no time like the present! Thanks for your kind words and chiming into the discussion. I hope you have a great weekend. Take care, Doug
Donna Swalley says
Awesome episode!!! What a beautiful story and family! I got some great ideas from his backyard and I love the tiki torch idea!
Doug says
Thanks Donna!!! So glad you enjoyed the episode and thanks for your kind words. Be sure to continue checking back in with GGW to see what else they have to share. I’m sure you won’t be disappointed! Take care, Doug
Susan says
Yay!! You’re gettin’ better n bigger all the time! I will tell my friend, Cecilia.. (‘yawl’ met her at our place!).. to add this to her info too! Keep diggin’!
Peggy Anne says
Great story, what a wonderful way to raise your children. Thoughtfully presented. I also liked the wine bottle tip. I’ve been using them for torches but I never thought of adding the gravel for stability.
Doug says
Hey Peggy! Sorry to just be replying now…we’ve been having some summer family time away. So glad that you enjoyed our story on GGW and the wine bottle tip. And besides adding stability, the gravel also makes it so that you don’t have to use as much fuel. Thanks so much for your comment. Take care, Doug
Leslie Naugle says
Joe, this episode was wonderful , just as all the others! Keep up the great work , we love it!
Doug Scott says
Leslie, thanks for the kind words. It was great to work with Joe, Carl, and team…and such an honor. I agree…we love Growing a Greener World too!!!
Patti Habbyshaw says
WOW !! What an AWESOME Family !!! Thank You for sharing !
I just shared your show and the wine bottle
Tiki torches with my Gardening group on Sparkpeople !
Have a Great Weekend !
Joe Lamp'l says
Awesome Patti! So glad you liked it and thanks for sharing!
Doug Scott says
Patti…thanks so much for your comment and encouragement. Thanks too for sharing the link to the show and DIY wine bottle tiki torches with your gardening group. Please reach out if you have any questions when you’re making them. Take care and I hope you have a great week, Doug