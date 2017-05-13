Episode 805 – Redeeming Your Ground     

Redeeming your ground. It’s an interesting concept. And one we’ve all likely consciously or subconsciously thought about at least once. Taking back an untamed space and making it your own.

For Doug and Brittany Scott, the featured guests in this inspiring episode, that’s exactly what they did, and then some. As you’ll learn from their story, Doug left the comfort and security of a cushy corporate job to answer the call of his passion and vision.

Fortunately, Doug’s wife Brittany was not only in full support of this bold step, she jumped in with both feet to add her complementary skills and gifts too.

Today, Redeem Your Ground is a growing outdoor design studio and popular lifestyle blog. We could say so much about their story here, but it’s much better to watch them tell it.

In this feel-good video (with a few gardening and design tips mixed in for good measure) you’ll see how Doug and Brittany took the bold move to take on a tired house and neglected backyard in Atlanta, Georgia to redeem their ground. Over the years, Doug’s labor of love and weekend hobby revealed his hidden talent of outdoor design. Others noticed too. The process was so successful, friends started asking Doug if he could come help redeem their ground do.

And so the story goes.

Doug and Brittany, along with their two amazing young daughters, live life to the fullest, outside as much as possible in their own backyard, and welcome the opportunity to share their space and story with others too.

And one more thing—Doug and his family are part of our family here at Growing a Greener World. Doug has played a significant role in helping us in his position as Consulting Director of Business Development.

We hope you enjoy Doug and Brittany’s story as much as we enjoyed creating it for you.

Resources mentioned in this episode

How to make Doug and Brittany’s DIY wine bottle tiki torch post

Plants specifically mentioned by Doug in his landscape are GG. Gerbing azalea and clematis armandii