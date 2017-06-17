Episode 810 – The Private Garden of a Public Gardener

Who hasn’t wanted a behind-the-scenes looking into the private garden of a public gardener? Bringing your work home with you can actually be a very good thing… when both your vocation and your avocation relates to gardening. Such is the case for Dan Benarcik and his wife Peggy Anne Montgomery. Both work in professional horticulture: Dan, at Chanticleer — one of the country’s most admired public gardens, while Peggy is a champion of native plants and the important role they play in the landscape.

But it’s at home where the real magic happens. Thanks to their keen eyes for design and a strong shared knowledge of plants, there’s always something interesting to see throughout many outdoor rooms. Their beautiful garden is a laboratory of sorts where the couple is always experimenting with different plants yet with an abundance of native selections to provide wildlife habitats.

When not enjoying a peaceful morning or evening with just each other, Dan and Peggy’s greatest joy is sharing their garden with friends and family. Yet they never miss an opportunity to close out each day with one last stroll together in the garden, hand-in-hand of course.

Another love of Dan’s is woodworking. The table above was milled from a fallen tree from his property. He’s amassed quite a collection of wood from his garden that is just waiting for the next project. One project that Dan enjoys as a small side venture is selling Wave Hill chair kits. The same chairs seen in this episode that you can make entirely from scratch as we demonstrated. But if you’d prefer to buy the pieces already cut and ready to assemble, you have that option as well, thanks to Dan. He’ll ship you a ready-to-assemble kit, complete with the hardware, at a price that makes the convenience all worth while.

Additional Resources Related to this Episode

Order the Wave Hill Chair plans

Buy the Wave Hill Chair kit (Dan Benarcik’s website to order the kit with everything you need to assemble it)

Chanticleer Garden website

Rob Cardillo website – The photographer who provided the stunning images featured at the beginning of this episode and for The Art of Gardening, Chanticleer’s beautiful book with breathtaking photos by Rob over all four seasons. Treat yourself to a few minutes on Rob’s website for the most incredible photo’s of garden-related imagery.