Episode 811 – The Compost Pedallers

The Compost Pedallers, an eco-minded startup in Austin, TX is on a mission to lighten the city’s environmental footprint while reducing waste going into landfills. Many urban and suburban homeowners know that composting is a great way to do both. Yet not everyone is ready to take the dive into managing a backyard heap of food scraps and yard debris.

In Austin, locals can have the best of both words. Using the clean energy of pedal power, the Compost Pedallers will bike to your door, pick up your weekly collection, and haul it off to a nearby farm to do the dirty work for you. Keeping it local and out of the landfill, while producing an abundance of compost, is a winning recipe and business model that’s as green as it gets and growing fast.

Around the country, similar services are popping up, especially in urban communities. If you’d like to see if a mobile composting pickup service exists for your area, start with this online search tool for Compost Pickup Services. Or try searching online using terms such as “urban composting services”, “compost pickup services”, “mobile composting”, etc.