Episode 326: Behind the Scenes

In our 26th and final episode of Season Three, we’ve chosen to share with you some of the information, stories, footage and photos of what happens behind the scenes of our television show.
Meet the team! For starters, if you watch our television show of course you already know Joe Lamp’l, host and Executive Producer, also known as “joe gardener”.
And you also know co-host and Chef Nathan Lyon, who makes all of the incredible dishes in the cooking segment of our show and travels with us sometimes as well. We just wish we could share the incredible tastes and smells through the magic of television!
But in this episode you’ll also get to know our Co-Executive Producer Theresa Loe, and Consulting Producer Todd Brock.
It’s true, if you’re a big fan of the show you’ll remember Theresa Loe as the subject of Episode 115/204: City Homesteading and Preserving the Harvest, and co-host of Episode 210: Backyard Chickens.
Todd makes an appearance in the Backyard Chickens episode as well, building one of the chicken coops from his book, Building Chicken Coops For Dummies. Get to know both Theresa and Todd better in this episode where they chat with Joe about what it takes to put together a show.
One person who is almost never on camera is the man who is always behind the camera. In this episode you’ll finally meet our Director of Photography Carl Pennington and his brother, cameraman David Pennington. Learn a little about what everyone on the team does and what it’s like to travel the country and tell the stories of inspiring people.
If you enjoyed this behind the scenes episode, be sure to keep up with us on Facebook, where we share photos and behind the scenes stories while we’re on the road and in production.
More Behind the Scenes!
- Growing a Greener World Facebook Page
- Behind the scenes with Host and Executive Producer Joe Lamp’l on his blog, Compost Confidential.
- Behind the scenes with Co-Executive Director Theresa Loe’s on her blog, Living Homegrown.
- Behind the scenes with writer and garden coach Robin Haglund on her blog, Garden Mentors.
- More GGWTV behind the scenes goodness from Chef Nathan Lyon, Anna Looper, Shawna Coronado, Susan Morrison, Rebecca Sweet, Kylee Baumle, Brenda Hass, and Melissa Allman.
- Buy Chef Nathan’s book, Great Food Starts Fresh*
- Buy Todd Brock’s book, Building Chicken Coops For Dummies*
- Buy Joe Lamp’l’s books, Green Gardener’s Guide: Simple, Significant Actions to Protect & Preserve Our Planet and Over the Fence with Joe Gardener*
*Links related to books and merchandise are affiliate links
Comments
Letreva Jones says
Why does everyone mention raising chickens? I have a small flock of Welsh Harlequin and Kaki Campbell ducks. Beauty, bug chasers and eggs and more eggs.
Joe Lamp'l says
Ducks are great! The varieties you have sound lovely.
Ahmad Boshnack says
Hi Joe,
I remember seeing a show for you and it was about how to farm without using soil
What was really remarkable is how plants were growing inside a container.
I was looking for the link of that show in your YouTube channel but couldn’t find it
Can you please post the show’s link
I will really appreciate it
Thank you
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Ahmad. I think you’re talking about the hydroponics show. Here’s the link so you can watch it and all our other episodes directly from our site: https://www.growingagreenerworld.com/episode206/
Terry Nash says
Fantastic show…look forward to viewing every week. Question…what brand Parmasan plane does chef Nathan recommend? Thanks in advance for sharing the brand with me
Joe Lamp'l says
Thanks Terry. This question has come up before and he has not specified a preference.
Ken Adcock says
I have tried to subscribe to https://www.growingagreenerworld.com but have never had a reply.I enjoy the programs seenon create.Regards, Kenneth.
Joe Lamp'l says
Check your spam folder Ken. Sometimes the reply from us goes straight to spam and you’ll never see it. We will subscribe you now again. But there should def. be a follow up email that is sent to you to “confirm your subscription”. Send us another “new” comment if you don’t see it. Thanks for subscribing.
Terry says
Great show!
I just purchased a little over 20 acres. It is currently all forest. My son and I are about to start clearing an acre each for our homes we will be building from the foundation up with our own hands. Then we plan to clear around 4 to 5 acres for fields and crops. We will have chickens, goats and lots of fruits and veggies. We have many large trees on the property. We plan to purchase a portable saw mill and use it to mill lumber to build a fair size barn with. Some of the wood will have to be stamped lumber by code but much of it we will mill ourselves. We have a spring fed stream running down one boundary and hope to use it for watering purposes. We run a small video and photography business and plan to do an online you tube web show similar to yours. We have many ideas and this is going to be a great adventure for us. We will film, edit and produce the videos ourselves as well. If you are interested we would be open to a show with you, It would be great for our own exposure. This is 100% serious. I paid cash for the land and we are paying cash for our homes. We will be debt free when finished and this actually will be our third business we have started from scratch. The last two have been what got us to this point and I have every bit of confidence this is going to be our biggest and best mission yet. I am buying a bobcat and will be doing a lot of the clearing of land ourselves. We hope to make this small farm or homestead as self sufficient as possible. Eventually we will go solar. The plans we have are endless. Thanks for producing a fun and exciting show.
Terry
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Terry. Glad you liked the show and thanks for sharing this information on your plans for building your own homestead. Shoot me an email at joe@ggwtv.com and will pick up the conversation there. Your idea sounds interesting.
edith campbell says
This is the first show I’ve seen, and must say I loved it. especially using a wood pallet for a vertical garden….brilliant….This is something I will try. thanks…..I am interested in making my own potting soils, how to build and maintaining ph balance, as per plants requirements. Thanks gain….Keep up the good work……dith
Joe Lamp'l says
Thanks Edith. We really appreciate you taking the time to let us know and share your thoughts.
Jodie Visker says
Love this show!!! So well done!
Theresa Loe says
Thanks Jodie! We appreciate you writing to tell us.
Nadia says
Nancy S says
LOVE your show. Being a self-taught city girl, now a suburban old lady gardener, I am always looking to learn and increase my confidence in the garden. Your show is absolutely inspiring. The cooking segment (HI Nathan) at the end is brilliant for simple, doable recipes for the rest of us, with our garden produce. Thank you so much for the program. Hope my donations to PBS will keep you on for a long time.
