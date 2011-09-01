Sautéed Spinach with Garlic and Poached Egg over Toast

SERVES 2

1. For the toast: make some toast. Done!

2. For the Sautéed Spinach:

3 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil or grape seed oil, divided

1 (9-ounce) bag of spinach, or 2 large bunches fresh spinach, triple washed, and dried

Kosher salt, as needed

Freshly ground black pepper, as needed

crushed red chili pepper (chili flakes), pinch

1 large garlic clove, minced (1 teaspoon), divided

Heat a large sauté pan over high heat. Once hot, work quickly: add 1 teaspoon of olive oil, swirl the pan to distribute the oil, then add ⅓ of the spinach. Using tongs, flip the spinach in the pan every few seconds to cook evenly, keeping the spinach from clumping together, so that the water can evaporate properly. After 30 seconds, season very lightly with salt, a few grinds of pepper, a small pinch of chili flakes, and ½ of the chopped garlic. This entire cooking process takes no more than 1 minute. Transfer the spinach to a parchment lined sheet pan, spread it out, then repeat with the remaining 2 portions of spinach in the same manner.

3. For the Poached* Eggs:

2 whole eggs

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

Parmigano-Reggiano, grated

Crack each egg into its own ramekin or small bowl, being careful not to break the yolk. Add approximately 1 and ½ inches of water to a large non-stick sauté pan, and bring to a very gentle simmer. Sprinkle the salt into the water. Working one egg at a time, slowly lower the lip of the ramekin just under the surface until the hot water gently fills the ramekin. Tip slightly and allow the egg to freely float into the sauté pan. Repeat with the second egg.

If the water is simmering too actively, the eggs will break apart – so adjust the temperature accordingly to keep it at a very gentle or just below simmer. Cook for approximately 4 to 5 minutes or just until the whites are set but the yolks are not*. Lift the eggs from the water with a slotted spoon; allow to drain for a few seconds.

Serve immediately on top of the spinach with some Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Enjoy!

*Some necessary fine print: the consumption of raw or undercooked eggs, meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase your risk of food borne illness. People with compromised immune systems are particularly at risk for possible food-borne illnesses. The USDA does not recommend serving eggs with a runny yolk, and we especially do not recommend it when serving store-bought, factory-farmed eggs.