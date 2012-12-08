Marinated Beet Salad with Fresh Orange

Yield: 6 to 8 servings

Beets:

3 pounds golden beets

3½ tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

¼ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

⅓ cup water

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Vinaigrette:

Juice of 3 medium oranges

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice

1 medium shallot peeled and diced small (3 tablespoons)

Kosher salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Adjust an oven rack to the middle position, then preheat the oven to 350ºF.

Cut off the greens half an inch above the beets. Scrub the beets.

In a roasting pan large enough to hold the beets in one layer, add the beets, then drizzle

with 1½ tablespoons of olive oil, the salt and water. Cover tightly with aluminum foil,

place on a sheet pan and roast in the oven for approximately 50 minutes to an hour, or

until the beets are easily pierced with the tip of a knife. Remove from the oven, remove

the foil and allow to cool.

When the beets are cool enough to handle, using a not-so-important hand cloth, wipe the

beet skins off and discard them.

Cut the beets into wedges, place them in a bowl, then combine 2 tablespoons of olive oil

and 1 tablespoon lemon juice in a cup and drizzle over the beets. Fold to combine. Season

to taste with salt and pepper.

In a medium container with a tight fitting lid, combine the vinaigrette ingredients, close

the lid tightly, and shake well to combine. Or, whisk to combine the ingredients in a

medium-sized bowl.

Gently toss the beets and orange segments with your hands, then dress with half the

vinaigrette. Season to taste with salt and pepper and additional vinaigrette to taste.

Serve and enjoy.