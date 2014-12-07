Episode 523 – Modern Homesteading

Of all of the topics we have covered on Growing A Greener World, homesteading is among the most popular.

This doesn’t surprise us because our audience and our GGW team understand that modern homesteading is about a whole lot more than just growing food. And we love connecting with people who live as we do and share their stories with you.

In this episode, Joe and Theresa visit two women in Seattle, WA, who manage to raise eco-conscious families right along side organic crops and livestock, in the heart of an urban setting.

Jessi Bloom is one homesteader we have been following for a long time. She is a writer and speaker, and author of the best-selling book, Free-Range Chicken Gardens, and her new book, Practical Permaculture. Jessi shares some tricks on incorporating your garden with free-range chickens and how to passive compost using food digesters.

Then our resident canning and homesteading expert, Theresa Loe gives some quick tips on drying herbs. And even shows how to use an unexpected item as a solar dehydrator.

Not far from Jessi is another modern homesteader, Erica Strauss. Erica is a trained chef who initially started into homesteading to get the freshest organic produce for her kitchen. As she and her husband, Nick, started on a more natural lifestyle, she documented and shared her journey with an ever growing audience. You’ll learn about connecting your garden with your kitchen and tips for raising rare ducks. And Joe shares some cool design features of Erica’s chicken coop.

Even though Jessi and Erica have different homesteading styles, they are both going beyond raising organic crops and small livestock by sharing their journey with their children and their community.

