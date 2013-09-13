What if we told you there was a plant that used minimal water and stayed green all year long? You can use it as a lawn, never have to mow it or trim it or use chemicals on it. It’s moss, an eco-friendly, low maintenance plant.
Mosses are the oldest terrestrial plant, even predating dinosaurs. They’ve survived that time span without pollen, seeds, flowers, or even roots. We head over to Moss and Stone Gardens, in Raleigh, North Carolina to meet with David Spain and Ken Gergle where they show us to how grow and cultivate moss. Did you know that moss grows in any area of the United States? It’s easy, low maintenance and drought tolerant, because it doesn’t need to get its water intake from its roots. David takes us through the Moss and Stone Gardens then shows us how to transplant moss from one area to another.
Joe shows us how to make a miniature moss garden using some of the moss from Moss and Stone Gardens. Using a simple round planter base, a moss garden can bring green to any space outdoors.
Chef Nathan prepares an amazing Shiitake Mushroom omelet that will please any egg lover out there.
Additional Information:
Chef Nathan’s Shiitake Mushroom Omelet
Comments
Karis Perry says
I have moss in Edwardsville, IL. Somethng that I call lunge wart is starting to overtake the moss. What can I do about this.
Joe Lamp'l says
Karis,
Do you mean lungwort, Pulmonaria? This is a perennial with a pretty (although small flower). I can’t think of an easy way except for hand weeding the moss. Moss grows where it is shady and cool. Has the environment changed recently?
Weeding is probably your best option. Best of luck.
Laurel says
hi joe,
will moss grow in my neck of the country — phoenix, az? we are in zone 9 – 10. let me know.
thanks,
Laurel 🙂
Joe Lamp'l says
Hey Laurel. Sorry your question got by when when you sent it. I’m suggesting you contact the folks at Desert Botanical Garden there in Phoenix. They have great folks there that should be able to help you. And the Master Gardeners in Maricopa County are amazing!!! Contact them for sure. Here’s the link: https://extension.arizona.edu/maricopamg
Also, please check with our friends from the show and send them an email. I think they may have contacts in your area that can help you if there is a variety that will work in the desert SW. Here’s the link to our friends from the show that run the moss company: http://mossandstonegardens.com/
Nancy Thurston says
sI found some beautiful moss in my front yard but it has grass mixed in with it. How can I get the grass out of the moss if I harvest some for special places?
Julie Spang says
Hi guys,
I am wondering if you would share with me where you got the sprayer that you used in this episode to water the moss. It looks just like I would want!
Thanks,
Julie
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Julie. That wasn’t ours but I’ve seen it at http://www.GrowOrganic.com. In fact I think I bought mine there. But I’ve also purchased similar models at Home Depot. But I know I got one like you saw at the first reference.