Brooklyn Grange Rooftop Farm is currently the largest commercial rooftop farm in America.

Although they have “Brooklyn” in their name, their flagship farm actually sits atop an old auto-parts factory in Queens and is roughly an acre in size. They recently added a second, larger location on top of an old Naval yard building.

Their goal is to share their knowledge and experience of a successful urban rooftop farming model so that can be replicated anywhere in the world. Equally important is to educate urban dwellers about where their food comes from. They grow over 20,000 pounds of produce a year in each of their one-acre locations.

In the kitchen, Chef Nathan prepares a delicious summer salad with pears and watercress.

For more information: