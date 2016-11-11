Each year, millions of plastic plant containers and tons of other horticultural debris never make it to the recycling bin. Instead, they clog our solid waste stream in a growing but avoidable problem. The good news is that many companies are working hard to fix this problem.
In this episode we explore some of the latest innovations in the horticultural world today and how they can help eliminate this problem, one pot at a time. And in the kitchen, Chef Nathan uses a pot of his own. Recycling works in the kitchen too and he lets nothing go to waste to show us how to make homemade chicken stock.
Purdue Study says consumers are willing to pay a bit more
CowPots plantable pots
Fertil biodegradable pots
Comments
Myra Massey says
I watch your show on KSMU in Springfield, MO. Program # 720 featured a recycling center in St. Louis, MO that recycles plastic plant containers, etc. I missed the name of that center. Would you be so kind as to share the name of that company with me?
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Myra. It’s at the Missouri Botanical Garden. Give them all call to get the details.
Josh Rhodes says
Do you have a website for accessing the recycled plastic lumber produced in St. Louis. Is is for sale to individuals or only corporations? Was interested in it to make raised beds. Also does it come in a variety of sizes( length and width)?
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Josh. We added some links to the post since you emailed us. If you’ll check the link again here, you’ll find the links. Thanks.
