720 – Talking Trash-Dealing with Plastic Pots, Packaging and more

By Joe Lamp'l

Talking Trash pot recycling

Each year, millions of plastic plant containers and tons of other horticultural debris never make it to the recycling bin. Instead, they clog our solid waste stream in a growing but avoidable problem. The good news is that many companies are working hard to fix this problem.

In this episode we explore some of the latest innovations in the horticultural world today and how they can help eliminate this problem, one pot at a time. And in the kitchen, Chef Nathan uses a pot of his own. Recycling works in the kitchen too and he lets nothing go to waste to show us how to make homemade chicken stock.

Missouri Botanical Garden

Purdue Study says consumers are willing to pay a bit more

Plastic Lumber Company

CowPots plantable pots

Habersham Gardens

Fertil biodegradable pots

Joe Lamp'l is the Host and Executive Producer of the award winning PBS television series Growing A Greener World. Off camera, Joe dedicates his time to promoting sustainability through his popular books, blog, podcast series, and nationally syndicated newspaper columns. Follow Joe on Twitter

  2. I watch your show on KSMU in Springfield, MO. Program # 720 featured a recycling center in St. Louis, MO that recycles plastic plant containers, etc. I missed the name of that center. Would you be so kind as to share the name of that company with me?

    Thank you.

  3. Do you have a website for accessing the recycled plastic lumber produced in St. Louis. Is is for sale to individuals or only corporations? Was interested in it to make raised beds. Also does it come in a variety of sizes( length and width)?

