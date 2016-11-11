Each year, millions of plastic plant containers and tons of other horticultural debris never make it to the recycling bin. Instead, they clog our solid waste stream in a growing but avoidable problem. The good news is that many companies are working hard to fix this problem.

In this episode we explore some of the latest innovations in the horticultural world today and how they can help eliminate this problem, one pot at a time. And in the kitchen, Chef Nathan uses a pot of his own. Recycling works in the kitchen too and he lets nothing go to waste to show us how to make homemade chicken stock.

