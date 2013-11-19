We talk a lot on this show about people in urban communities looking for new ways to grow their own food. Well, this episode is all about one organization that not only sets up community gardens in big city neighborhoods but it also teaches the people HOW to grow their food. But what really sets their mission apart is that all of the gardens they build are only temporary.
The Peterson Garden Project in Chicago has a mission that is based on some of the same philosophies used during the Victory Garden Movement of the early 1940’s. During WWII, communities came together to build temporary gardens to teach citizens to grow some of the nation’s food. The Peterson Garden Project is doing the same thing but with the goal of growing life-long gardeners as well as organic produce.
LaManda Joy is the woman who started the Peterson Garden Project just three short years ago. As a garden writer and blogger, LaManda was always looking for new ways to get people involved in growing their own food. After learning that her neighborhood was once a hub for the 1940’s Victory Garden Movement, LaManda was determined to recreate that era momentum today.
With the help of many hard-working volunteers, that idea has transformed many empty lots into 7 large organic community gardens with over 3,000 people involved in growing food for themselves and others.
Comments
Immanuelle Michael says
I live in Downtown Los Angeles, is there any such projects like above in the LA area?
This City so needs a community movement like the one in Chicago.
Kudos on all you volunteers and folks who create such awesome shows and movements.
God bless you.
Charlie b says
WOW! This is amazing, for so many reasons. I love the education of gardening in general, but also helping others to perhaps envision a community garden in their own home town. Not only can they envision this in their community, the step by step “how to” begin this program is so helpful. I am a Master Gardener having recently moved from Zone 7 in Virginia, to Zone 4 or 5 in Casper, Wyoming. Talk about climate change! Whew! Because of the short summer season and long, harsh Winters here in Wyoming, there is a distinct lack of fresh local produce here in the Summer. I could definitely see using the tips you have outlined here, to promote community gardening in Casper thereby educating and assisting local gardeners and new gardeners to the wonderful benefits of gardening.
Joe Lamp'l says
Thanks Charlie. So glad you find our information useful. We appreciate you taking the time to write and share your thoughts. Hope you’re able to share what you learned here and apply elsewhere.
charlie monroe says
Nice article on the Victory Gardens. Educating and training people on the value of becoming sustainable gardeners is AWESOME. More people should grow some of the foods that they eat, the “teachable moments” are countless -keep up the good work!
U.S. Veteran and Gardener for life.
Joe Lamp'l says
Thanks Charlie. Hello from Fulton County. I see that you possess two qualities that I admire very much. Glad you liked our content. Thanks for writing to let us know. BTW, perhaps you know some influential folks that you can convince to carry our series at GPB or WPGA. Ironic that we’re in 39 of the top 40 television markets in the U.S and that I live in Atlanta. But Atlanta is the only major of the top 40 not broadcasting GGW. Crazy, right?
Jyotirmoy Goswami says
Every type of movement does have its own positive sides. So it would be better to have some interactions amongst some of them. I’m also with a green movement in the eastern hemisphere, particularly, in West Bengal, India. Could we have some interactions amongst ourselves ?
I’ve 20000 student volunteers and 200 college/university teachers working with me. Higher Education & Rural Development Ministries of West Bengal are helping us to do much as we should have liked to have done so!