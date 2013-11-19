We talk a lot on this show about people in urban communities looking for new ways to grow their own food. Well, this episode is all about one organization that not only sets up community gardens in big city neighborhoods but it also teaches the people HOW to grow their food. But what really sets their mission apart is that all of the gardens they build are only temporary.

The Peterson Garden Project in Chicago has a mission that is based on some of the same philosophies used during the Victory Garden Movement of the early 1940’s. During WWII, communities came together to build temporary gardens to teach citizens to grow some of the nation’s food. The Peterson Garden Project is doing the same thing but with the goal of growing life-long gardeners as well as organic produce.

LaManda Joy is the woman who started the Peterson Garden Project just three short years ago. As a garden writer and blogger, LaManda was always looking for new ways to get people involved in growing their own food. After learning that her neighborhood was once a hub for the 1940’s Victory Garden Movement, LaManda was determined to recreate that era momentum today.

With the help of many hard-working volunteers, that idea has transformed many empty lots into 7 large organic community gardens with over 3,000 people involved in growing food for themselves and others.

