It’s been said that there are only two things for certain in life, death and taxes. However, gardeners know there is a third, weeds. So, how does the concept of a weedless garden sound? Well today, we’ll meet Dr. Lee Reich at his own home garden, where he’s mastered the art of weedless gardening, all without chemicals.

Dr. Lee Reich is a former plant and soil researcher for the USDA and professor of horticulture, author, and long time avid gardener. Dr. Reich gives us a tour of his garden and shares his some tips for keeping it weedless. This doesn’t mean it’s weed-free, but we are talking about gardening with a lot less weeds.

We then head back home to show you some ways to fight weeds without herbicides. Joe gives some tips and tricks in his own yard of how to control the weeds without all of the chemicals. As well, he later explains us what happens to our plants when persistent herbicides are consumed in horse and animal feed, then used on our plants as composting manure. He also gives a solution of how to see if the composting manure you want to use has persistent herbicides or not.

Later in the kitchen, Chef Nathan whips up a delicious meal using spiced applesauce and roast pork tenderloin.

For more information:

Lee Reich

Weedless Gardening by Lee Reich *

Mother’s Earth News: Weedless Gardening

More on Persistent Herbicides: US Composting Council

Link to FAQ’s on Persistent Herbicides from the US Composting Council

Click here to learn more about the Flame Weeder

Mohonk Mountain House

Pork Tenderloin & Spiced Applesauce

*Links related to books and merchandise are affiliate links