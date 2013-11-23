In our first season, we featured one of the top people in urban farming, Will Allen, of Growing Power in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. From the start Will Allen’s dream was to grow fresh food in food deserts and to teach others how to do the same, one of those being his daughter, Erika Allen.

Located in part of the city surrounded by fast food, convenience markets, and liquor stores, Growing Power, in Milwaukee, is today the leading urban agricultural project in the United States. Joe takes us on a tour of the Growing Power sites and gets the inside scoop on what happens behind the scenes on a daily basis.

After we catch up with Will and see how Growing Power has changed over the last couple of years, we then we take a trip to Chicago to meet Erika Allen. She is following in her father’s footsteps by running not one, but eight Chicago locations of Growing Power. Together, they are creating an incredible food revolution.

Later, Chef Nathan whips up a Ribollita Soup to help warm you on those cold winter nights.

